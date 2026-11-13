Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Premieres Documentary on Polk Jail Rehabilitation Program Friday 

by James Coulter

About 7 to 9 percent of Florida’s incarcerated population are women, with Black women represented at disproportionately high rates. After spending months or years behind bars, rebuilding their lives can be difficult.

Alisha Hinton wanted to help change that. The educator and business owner founded Strands of Hope, an entrepreneurship program inside the Polk County Jail that teaches incarcerated women hair-braiding skills they can use after their release.

Her program is the subject of Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope, a documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Karina Michel. The film premieres Fri., Nov. 13, 2026, at Polk State College in Winter Haven.

Michel first learned about the program through her involvement with the Sheriff’s Advisory Council, which offered her a behind-the-scenes look at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s educational and rehabilitation initiatives, an area that particularly interested her.



After seeing the impact of Hinton’s work firsthand, Michel felt compelled to share the story through film. To her, the documentary is about more than learning a trade. It is about restoring confidence, creating opportunities, and offering a different future.

“I knew there was a story worth telling,” Michel said. “What I love about this documentary is that it isn’t simply about incarceration. It’s about the people behind the labels and what can happen when someone is given an opportunity to believe in themselves again.”

Michel’s filmmaking career spans over 100 film and television projects. After beginning as an actor, she transitioned into producing and directing before founding her own production company, Tallulah Films. Her curiosity about people and their experiences naturally drew her to documentary filmmaking.

“I’ve always been curious about people and their stories, and I think that curiosity has really shaped the work I do today,” she said. “Documentary filmmaking brings all of those things together for me. I love being able to shine a light on people and stories that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

One of her proudest achievements is Heart of Florida: PD, a documentary that explored the human side of law enforcement through the experiences of local officers. The film earned Michel a Regional Emmy Award in 2024.

Michel has remained committed to telling stories rooted in Central Florida, where she has built strong community ties through Rotary and Sheriff Grady Judd’s Advisory Council.

“That experience gave me a much deeper appreciation for the people who serve our community and the challenges they face,” she said. “I’m not interested in judging someone’s past. I’m interested in understanding their story and what they’re doing to move forward.”

That perspective runs throughout Michel’s work, which often focuses on ordinary people overcoming adversity or quietly making a difference in their communities, and it is especially clear in her latest film.

“It’s very easy to define someone by the worst decision they’ve made, but people and situations are far more complex than that,” she said. “These women have stories, families, hopes, and dreams, just like anyone else. And while everyone has to take responsibility for their choices, I believe there’s tremendous value in providing people with the tools to make better ones.”

While Michel has recently expanded into other formats and genres, she continues to develop documentaries that spotlight everyday people in Central Florida.

“For me, filmmaking isn’t just about making something beautiful or entertaining,” she said. “It’s about connecting people, starting conversations, and hopefully leaving something positive behind. And if I can do some of that right here in Central Florida, even better!”

Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope premieres Fri., Nov. 13, 2026, at the Center for Public Safety Auditorium in Winter Haven. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the screening begins at 7 PM.

Admission is free, but advance registration is required. Attendees can reserve a seat through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woman-incarcerated-strands-of-hope-documentary-premiere-tickets-2003260124960