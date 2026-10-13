Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity to Expand in City’s Historic Core, Groundbreaking Ceremony Planned

A 3,200-foot-long asphalt multiuse trial will soon be constructed in Crystal Lake Park in Lake Wales. It will create a continuous loop around Crystal Lake when connected to the Park Avenue Connector Trail.

The trail will feature a scenic lake overlook with outdoor seating areas, historic-style lamp posts and native landscaping.

“This project has been in the works for more than three years,” Stephanie Lutton, parks and recreation director said. “Capturing feedback from the community helped us shape the conceptual plans,” Lutton added.

Crews are scheduled to reconstruct a segment of Third Street located behind the Lake Wales Public Library into an asphalt trail. A Victorian garden will be located along the west side of the trail at the base of the library.

“What’s unique about this trail, it weaves throughout the park, connecting many of its amenities,” City Manager James Slaton said.

Three existing multiuse trails and three trails in development will link Burns Avenue outside Bok Tower Gardens through a series of trails and portions the City’s parks system to the downtown historic district.

Tower Boulevard Trail will connect Burns Avenue to Kiwanis Park Loop Trail and the Lake Wake Wales Trailway.

will connect Burns Avenue to Kiwanis Park Loop Trail and the Lake Wake Wales Trailway. Kiwanis Park Loop Trail will connect to the Lake Wales Park Trail.

will connect to the Lake Wales Park Trail. Lake Wales Park Trail connects to the Park Avenue Connector Trail.

connects to the Park Avenue Connector Trail. Park Avenue Connector Trail transitions into a curbless street through downtown to First Street Two-way Cycle Track.

transitions into a curbless street through downtown to First Street Two-way Cycle Track. First Street Two-way Cycle Track connects to the historic northwest neighborhood and eventually to the Lincoln Avenue.



The City of Lake Wales will celebrate the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony:

Tuesday, October 20th

9:30 a.m.

Crystal Lake Park: Corner of Sessoms Avenue & 4th Street, Lake Wales, Florida

Community members are encouraged to attend and join City staff and project partners as the City continues expanding its trail network.