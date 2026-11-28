Lake Wales, Florida – A carnival worker was airlifted as a precaution Friday night after an altercation at the Holiday Carnival at Eagle Ridge Mall, according to Lake Wales Police Lt. Dale Hampton. The worker sustained facial injuries and may have briefly lost consciousness.

Hampton told Daily Ridge the worker was intoxicated while on duty. A carnival supervisor fired him and told him to leave, Hampton said. The worker refused, and an altercation followed.

Hampton said the worker’s level of intoxication and the possible loss of consciousness factored into the decision to airlift him. The incident remains under investigation.

After details from scanner traffic circulated on Facebook, Eagle Ridge Mall manager Curtis Gibson urged readers to wait for information from law enforcement. Gibson said first responders routinely use the mall property as a medical helicopter landing zone, including for emergencies elsewhere.

Friday’s altercation is the only incident involving this year’s Holiday Carnival at Eagle Ridge Mall that Daily Ridge is aware of.

In a separate incident in June, the North Carolina Department of Labor assessed $37,500 in penalties against the operator it identified as Hildebrand Amusements after a rider was injured at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. State investigators said a lap restraint came loose while the ride was operating and identified operator error as the likely cause. The Wilmington StarNews identified the operator’s owner as Harlan Bast, who is listed as an officer of Hildebrand Amusement Rides, Inc. in Florida corporate records.

The Lake Wales carnival runs through Sunday, Dec. 6, and features rides from Hildebrand Amusement Rides, carnival food and a holiday bazaar with local vendors. The event reportedly supports Kingdom of Many Blessings 2 Come and its food bank. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. weekdays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.