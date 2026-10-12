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City of Davenport Hosting Trunk or Treat Event Halloween Night

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City of Davenport –

October brings costume planning, sweet treats, and family traditions worth sharing. This year, make the City of Davenport’s Trunk or Treat part of your family’s story.

Join us October 31 from 6–9 PM at Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W in Davenport for a free evening of food, games, prizes, a costume contest, and entertainment by Studio C.

Gather your little ghosts, superheroes, and storybook characters for a night of treats and memories close to home.

Please note the updated location at Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W.

Poster advertising the City of Davenport's Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat' with a candy-filled trunk, pumpkins, a full moon, bats, and spider webs on a purple background; date/time Oct 31, 6–9 PM, at Tom Follows Community Center, Davenport, FL.
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