10th Grade Winter Haven Student One of Two Killed in Polk County School Bus Crash

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd provided an update Monday morning on a fatal crash involving a Polk County school bus and multiple other vehicles in Winter Haven.

Judd spoke during a 10 a.m. media briefing at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse following the crash, which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Lucerne Park Road (State Road 544), west of Jacaranda Avenue (Brookhaven Village community) on the northeast side of Winter Haven.

According to Sheriff Judd, school bus No. 1819 was traveling eastbound on Lucerne Park Road when a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound crossed the center line and struck the bus’s tandem rear wheels causing the bus to lose traction. The school bus then crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic and struck a silver Jeep head-on. Another vehicle was also involved but that car wasn’t described at the time of the briefing. The exact reason the Malibu crossed into the eastbound lane is under investigation.

At this time, authorities have confirmed three other vehicles and the school bus were involved in the crash.

Sheriff Judd clarified the bus did not catch fire. The jeep however did.

There were 39 people aboard the school bus, including 37 high school students who were traveling to Winter Haven High School, the bus driver and the driver’s 9-year-old daughter.

A 10th-grade girl was killed in the crash while aboard the school bus. A second person, who was inside the silver Jeep, also died.

Judd said approximately five to seven people were transported as trauma alerts by helicopters, ambulances and private vehicles. One person remains in critical condition, while several others are still being treated. Some injured individuals have already been treated and are expected to be released.

“To have one fatality is to have one too many,” Judd said.

Lucerne Park Road has remained closed in both directions throughout the morning as investigators work at the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the crash. More definitive details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Judd did add that the Malibu driver was on the way to work and the investigation is ongoing. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Preliminary details can be found in our original report: https://dailyridge.com/2026/10/05/major-crash-involving-polk-county-school-bus-closes-lucerne-park-road-in-winter-haven/

We will update as additional details are released.