Major Crash Involving Polk County School Bus Closes Lucerne Park Road In Winter Haven

Update 8:27 a.m.

Lucerne Park Road remains closed and will be closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Media staging is currently taking place and we will update as more information becomes available.

Source PCSO

Original report:

A major multi-vehicle crash involving a Polk County Public Schools bus has shut down a portion of Lucerne Park Road Monday morning as a large emergency response remains underway.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:10 a.m. Monday in the Lucerne Park Road/Wildflower Drive area of Winter Haven.

Initial Polk County Fire Rescue dispatch traffic described the incident as a vehicle versus a school bus and indicated the bus had overturned. A subsequent dispatch transmission reported that the school bus was on fire. Daily Ridge has not yet received official confirmation regarding the extent of the fire or damage to the bus.

Multiple Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven emergency units responded. Dispatch traffic also indicated additional medical units and a medical helicopter were requested.

PCFR’s active incident information showed multiple units involved in patient transports. A Polk County Fire Rescue chaplain was also listed among the units on scene.

Polk County Public Schools has confirmed that one of its school buses was involved in the crash. Authorities have not yet released information regarding how many people were aboard the bus or the number and severity of injuries.

Winter Haven Police said Lucerne Park Road is closed in both directions from Old Lucerne Park Road to the Walmart Distribution Center because of the major multi-vehicle crash.

Police said the closure is expected to remain in place for a significant amount of time. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

** This is a major developing story. The media staging area will be the Advent Health FieldHouse located at 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd. **