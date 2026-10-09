From Loss to Legacy: Couple Opens Burn Boot Camp Four Corners With Oct. 17 Grand Opening

Burn Boot Camp Four Corners will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 17, bringing a new fitness option focused on workouts, accountability and community to the growing Four Corners area.

Located at 17075 Cagan Ridge Blvd., Suite 104, the gym is owned by franchise partners Amy Earnest and Brian Earnest, with Amy serving as franchise owner and operations manager.

Amy first discovered Burn Boot Camp in 2022 and said the brand’s ChildWatch immediately stood out to her.

“At Burn, there was a different sense of comfort. My kids were happy, I could actually complete my workout, and once we left, they would ask when we could go back,” Amy said.

After visiting Burn locations around the country, she said she realized the welcoming atmosphere was consistent throughout the brand.

“Different communities, different people, but the same welcoming and comforting feeling everywhere I went. I knew there was something really special about this brand,” she said.

Brian said the couple also saw an opportunity to bring that experience to the rapidly growing Four Corners community.

“When we initially announced that we were opening here, the response was overwhelming. We heard again and again from people saying, ‘Thank you for bringing Burn to Four Corners.’”

A Personal Mission

The new gym also carries deep personal meaning for the Earnests, who lost their infant daughter, Hazel Rose, in 2015.

Amy said the loss left her struggling with motivation and loneliness. Over time, she realized she needed people who would encourage her and help her keep moving forward.

“Burn did that for me,” she said.

The couple said their experience with grief and the importance of community helped shape their desire to create a welcoming environment at their gym.

“We have found different ways to do that over the years, but serving our community feels like a natural extension of who she was and who we want to be as a family,” Brian said.

The grand opening also comes just two days after Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on Oct. 15, making the timing especially meaningful for the family.

“Our grand opening is a celebration on many levels. We’re honoring Hazel Rose, celebrating our family, and opening the doors to a community that we hope will become something meaningful for many other families,” Amy said.

More Than a Workout

Amy brings more than 20 years of fitness experience, including work in personal training and hospital wellness.

“Those experiences taught me that health isn’t just about a workout. It’s about strength, nutrition, mindset, relationships and sustainable habits that support your life,” she said.

At Burn Boot Camp Four Corners, she hopes members find more than a place to exercise.

“I want people to feel like they belong,” Amy said. “I want them to walk through the doors believing, ‘I can do this.’”

The gym offers 45-minute, trainer-led camps for all fitness levels, with modifications available. ChildWatch is also available for members.

Amy said she wants newcomers to know they do not need to be experienced or already fit to feel comfortable at Burn.

“Burn is built around meeting people where they are. Our trainers are there to help you, modify movements when needed and make sure you feel successful, no matter what your starting point looks like,” she said.

The Earnests are currently offering a limited number of free camps for those who want to experience Burn before the grand opening.

“I’m most excited to finally open the doors and see this community come together under one roof,” Amy said. “But honestly, I think the grand opening is just the beginning.”

“Years from now, I hope we can look back and see not just a successful business, but a community that became stronger together.”

Burn Boot Camp Four Corners

17075 Cagan Ridge Blvd., Suite 104

Clermont, FL 34714

Grand Opening: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will welcome local families, community members and small businesses.

For more info and locations, visit https://locations.burnbootcamp.com/locations/four-corners-fl/