Ryan Taylor Chosen as Next County Manager for Polk County

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved Ryan Taylor to serve as the next county manager during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6. Taylor will succeed Bill Beasley and begin serving as county manager on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity and the confidence the board has placed in me,” said Taylor. “I’m grateful for the strong working relationship I’ve developed with each of the commissioners, and I look forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead. I’m equally grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting Mr. Beasley, learning from him, and leaning further into this role as I prepare for what comes next. When the time comes, it will be an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Polk County in this new role.”

Beasley, who has been with the county for 20 years, the last nine years as county manager, will retire on Jan. 15, 2027.

Taylor has served in leadership roles with Polk County since 2017, when he joined the county as an assistant county manager responsible for strategic initiatives, special assignments and organizational analysis.

In 2019, Taylor became the Deputy County Manager of Infrastructure, a position he held for five years before moving into his current role as Deputy County Manager of Support and Human Services.

Prior to joining Polk County, he served as Town Manager for the Town of Dundee for four years and as City Manager of Davenport for three years from 2004 and 2007.

As county manager, Taylor will oversee the administration of the county and execute the Board of County Commissioners’ policy direction. His responsibilities will include managing the county budget and staffing resources, engaging in community relations, fostering economic development, coordinating land use planning and ensuring regulatory compliance.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and has completed coursework for his master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of South Florida. He is also a Certified Public Manager through Florida State University.