Culpepper Cardiac Foundation Donates 110th AED to Lake Shipp Baptist Church in Honor of Gregory Harris

The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation has donated its 110th automated external defibrillator (AED) to Lake Shipp Baptist Church, honoring Gregory Harris and helping the church improve access to lifesaving equipment for its congregation.

Harris, 25, was born and raised in Winter Haven and has been an active member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church since 2015. He chose the church as the recipient because several people living in its parsonage are elderly, and having an AED onsite could help ensure immediate assistance is available during a cardiac emergency.

Source Lake Shipp Baptist Church

“The church has been discussing its desire to get an AED for years,” Harris said. “In a business meeting this year, I offered the possibility of seeking a donation of the equipment and that I knew of an organization who might be willing to make such a donation to help us.”

Harris said he felt blessed to be selected by the foundation for the honor. He also expressed appreciation for the organization’s work in making lifesaving equipment more accessible.

Source Lake Shipp Baptist Church

“Having followed the extraordinary generosity and compassionate work of the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation for a long time, I can sincerely say that the impact they have on the lives of those they serve is inspiring,” Harris said. “Their unwavering commitment to helping individuals and families facing cardiac-related challenges is a true testament to the power of compassion, community, and selfless service.”

Harris also attended an AED demonstration led by Eric Shimcus, who explained how the equipment works and how it can guide people through responding to a cardiac emergency.

“The AED demonstration was incredibly informative and, quite frankly, fascinating!” Harris said. “I hadn’t fully appreciated just how intuitive and user-friendly these lifesaving devices are, or how effectively they guide even someone without medical training through the steps necessary to respond to a cardiac emergency.”

Lake Shipp Baptist Church Pastor Scott Owens also welcomed the donation, calling it a special honor to have the equipment placed at Harris’ home church.

Source Lake Shipp Baptist Church

Owens has been a member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church for more than 40 years and has served as pastor for the past two and a half years.

“Our church was blessed to be the recipient of a new AED equipment,” Owens said.

Owens has known Harris for many years and had the opportunity to baptize him. He said Harris has remained faithful to the church and is appreciated by the congregation.

Owens also praised the foundation’s work and its commitment to saving lives.

“Melanie and the entire Culpepper Team do an incredible job,” Owens said. “You can see through her testimony that saving lives is dear and near to her heart. I know the community as a whole is very thankful for their organization and mission.”

The AED demonstration was another important part of the donation, giving attendees an opportunity to learn about the equipment and other lifesaving devices. Owens said Shimcus also shared personal stories from his 25 years of service as a first responder.

Source Lake Shipp Baptist Church

“The demonstrations were so helpful in getting to know how to use the equipment plus the additional time Eric spent on talking about other life saving devices and sharing some of his own personal stories from his twenty five years of service as a first responder,” Owens said.

Harris said he looks forward to supporting the foundation’s continued efforts to expand AED accessibility.

“Again, thank you for bestowing such an honor to me,” Harris said. “I am excited to join Ms. Culpepper’s team as she furthers her commitment to AED accessibility for all.”

Owens also offered his thanks to the foundation for the donation, closing with a message of appreciation: “Well done Culpepper Team and thank you for our AED equipment! God bless you all!”