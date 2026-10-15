Bloodhound Bash and Fall-o-Ween Events October 15

City of Auburndale – Get ready for a night of school spirit, fun, candy, games, and more in Downtown Auburndale! Auburndale High School’s BLOODHOUND BASH and the Auburndale Chamber of Commerce’s FALL-O-WEEN are both happening Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M.
And more!
Come downtown for an evening filled with Bloodhound spirit and Fall-O-Ween fun!
AUBURNDALE HIGH SCHOOL BLOODHOUND BASH + HOMECOMING PARADE:
The AHS Homecoming Parade begins at 6:00 P.M. and will start at Auburndale High School before making its way through Downtown Auburndale.
Roads will close at 5:30 P.M. Please plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling through the area.
A parade route map with specific road closures and the parade route will be posted in the future.
AUBURNDALE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL-O-WEEN:
The Auburndale Chamber of Commerce’s Fall-O-Ween will bring Halloween fun to Downtown with activities for the whole family!
The Fall-O-Ween Candy Trail, sponsored by TECO, begins at the Butterfly Garden, which will be transformed into Zombie Village. The Candy Trail will be open approximately 6:30–8:30 P.M.
State Farm is the candy bag sponsor. Children ages 12 and under will receive a candy bag and can follow the trail to participating businesses for candy and other treats. All ages are welcome to participate in the Candy Trail.
Fall-O-Ween will also feature:
Live stage performances
A KidZone with games
A haunted house at the Civic Center
Food trucks
Additional vendors