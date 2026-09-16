Carl Fish
Carl Fish
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29 Year-Old Driver Killed In I-4 Crash Involving Lakeland Man Near SR 33

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A 29-year-old Riverview man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 4 involving a pickup truck driven by a Lakeland man.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, near the State Road 33 Exit 38 ramp.

Troopers say the Riverview man was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound in the outside lane of I-4 while a 27-year-old Lakeland man was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound along the SR 33 exit ramp.

According to FHP, the driver of the Corolla lost control near the entrance to the ramp and struck a crash attenuator. The Corolla then rotated into the path of the Ford F-150 and was struck by the pickup.

The Riverview man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Lakeland man suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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Carl Fish
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Carl Fish
Carl Fish

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