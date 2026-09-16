Polk State Revives Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program With Florida Department of Education

Polk State College is bringing back a registered apprenticeship program aimed at preparing local students for cybersecurity jobs while helping Polk County employers fill a growing need for skilled workers.

The college announced Wednesday that it is revitalizing its Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program in partnership with the Florida Department of Education.

Florida Commissioner of Education Dr. Henry Mack and members of the State Board of Education joined Polk State President Dr. Anastasios Kamoutsas for the announcement during the board’s first meeting at Polk State’s Winter Haven campus.

The program combines classroom instruction with paid, on-the-job training. Apprentices will receive training in computer forensics, system security and ethical hacking while working under experienced professionals.

“Cybersecurity and information security analyst roles are both high-wage and high-demand in Florida,” Kamoutsas said. “Together, we are ensuring that Florida can grow its own highly skilled cybersecurity workforce.”

The need is also being felt locally. According to Polk State, information security analysts appear on CareerSource Polk’s 2025-2026 Regional Demand Occupations List, with nearly 900 annual job openings.

Nationally, employment in the field is projected to grow 21% between 2025 and 2035, according to information provided by the college.

Polk State plans to work with local employers and municipalities to place apprentices and provide training opportunities.

The City of Haines City is among the local governments supporting the program.

Chandra Hall, Haines City’s Human Resources and Organizational Development Director, said the apprenticeship program is important to the city’s cybersecurity and information technology workforce.

Haines City employee Jeremiah Anhalt previously completed the Polk State apprenticeship program and was recently promoted to Director of Technology Management. The city said it is looking forward to participating in the revived program.

Polk State said the goal is to give students portable industry credentials and paid work experience while giving employers a way to develop cybersecurity workers locally.