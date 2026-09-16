Florida Attorney General Charges Man Who Allegedly Sexually Exploited An 8 Yr Old Child In Polk & Orange Counties

A 34-year-old man is facing charges that could send him to prison for life after investigators say he sexually abused a child under the age of 12, recorded the abuse and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday that Rafiq Osborne McDonald has been charged by the Office of Statewide Prosecution following an investigation involving alleged crimes in both Polk and Orange counties.

According to investigators, McDonald allegedly sexually molested a child under 12 who had been left in his care. Authorities say he also recorded the alleged abuse and possessed child sexual abuse material depicting the child.

The investigation began with the Apopka Police Department and eventually involved the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies. Because the alleged offenses crossed judicial circuits, the case is being handled by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

McDonald is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, promoting sexual performance by a child and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The two molestation charges are each punishable by up to life in prison and carry a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence if McDonald is convicted, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Predators who sexually abuse children will be hunted down and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to our local law enforcement partners and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, this defendant is facing serious felony charges, including crimes that carry mandatory prison time.”

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor also credited cooperation between agencies with helping build the case.

“When local, state and federal agencies share resources, information and expertise, we strengthen our ability to hold offenders accountable and protect the people we serve,” Taylor said.

The alleged offenses occurred within Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit, which includes Orange County, and the Tenth Judicial Circuit, which includes Polk County.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Lauryn Day in the Tenth Judicial Circuit.