Double Overtime Heartbreak: Venice Edges Lakeland

By Ethan Jones:

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It was once again time for football for the Dreadnaughts as they came into their season opener in front of the Dreadnaught faithful under the Friday night lights at historic Bryant Stadium. The (1-0) Lakeland Dreadnaughts came into the game after a dominant 47-0 win over Kathleen and faced off against the (2-0) Venice Indians, who came off some dominant wins themselves, with their last game being a 64-8 blowout against the SmartEn Sports Academy.

Both teams entered the game being ranked in the top 25 for the state of Florida and were able to live up to the hype. Lakeland is led by head coach Marvin Frazier, who is in his fourth year at the helm. During his time with Lakeland, Frazier has compiled a 38-7 record, an .844 winning percentage, and one state championship.

For Venice, the Indians are led by head coach John Peacock, who is in his 19th year at the helm. During his tenure, Peacock has posted a 186-44 record, an .808 winning percentage, three state championships, and 18 consecutive playoff appearances.

Friday night’s game at Bryant Stadium ended in heartbreak for the Dreadnaughts as they fell to the Venice Indians 32-25 in a hard-fought double-overtime matchup. With that being said, here is a breakdown of the game.

To kick things off, the Venice Indians were able to get into an early groove, jumping out to a 14-0 lead over the Dreadnaughts. Dorien Jones got Venice on the scoreboard first with a 4-yard touchdown run. Venice then capitalized on an interception, turning the turnover into six points after Mike Blakely scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.

However, that momentum would be short-lived as the game came to a halt after an hour-long lightning delay at the end of the first quarter. The lightning delay was a much-needed spark for the Dreadnaughts as they were able to come out and score halfway through the second quarter off a fumble recovery from when the Indians tried to convert on fourth down. This turned into an 11-yard touchdown run from Xavion Mitchell. With the touchdown run, it cut the Indians’ lead down to 6, making it a 14-8 ball game.

scoreboard

Lakeland’s defense began to have an effect on the game as the Dreadnaughts forced a three-and-out on Venice’s following possession. Lakeland then followed it up with a 19-yard carry from Rashard Kelly, which helped put the Dreadnaughts in position to take the lead.

Lakeland eventually moved ahead 15-14. This lead would be short-lived as Dorien Jones once again scored another touchdown for the Indians on Lakeland’s goal line, bulldozing over defenders for the score and giving the Indians a 22-15 lead. However, Lakeland was able to respond quickly as they were able to put together a quick drive, which led to a touchdown run by their do-it-all quarterback Kelin Hendrix, who was able to scramble into the end zone to even things up and make it a 22-22 ball game. It was at this point in the game where both teams stood at a standstill, which led to overtime. The game was still not able to decide on a winner in overtime, which led to a second overtime.

Even overtime couldn’t separate the two teams. Both the Dreadnaughts and Indians were only able to manage a field goal, forcing the game into a second overtime. Venice had possession in the second overtime and had to fight for every yard against a Lakeland defense that continued to make things difficult. Despite the struggles, the Indians were able to push through on a crucial fourth-down attempt.

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Cue Jones hammered his way into the end zone on a short carry, giving Venice the lead. With the Indians now ahead, the Dreadnaughts had one final opportunity to stay alive. That opportunity was short-lived. Following Venice’s touchdown, defensive back Ky’mani Reed came up with the game-sealing interception, ending the Dreadnaughts’ comeback attempt and giving the Indians a 32-25 double-overtime victory.

Some of the stars of the game for Lakeland include quarterback Keelin Hendrix, who went 6/9 passing, 150 rushing yards, and 1 touchdown; defensive back Deonte Fielder, who had a key interception against Venice; and Dom Payne, who made a game-saving tackle during overtime and a critical pass breakup late in the game.

For Venice, their stars include running back Dorien Irving Jones, who had 28 carries, 134 yards, and 3 rushing touchdowns; wide receiver Tyree Mannings Jr., who had 6 catches for 30 yards; and defensive back Ky’mani Reed, who had the game-sealing interception.

coming out of locker room

After the game, I had the opportunity to talk to Lakeland Dreadnaught’s head coach Marvin Frazier, and this is what he had to say when asked about what he had to tell the kids after the game didn’t go their way: “We showed a lot to fight back and send this thing to double overtime and that ball didn’t bounce our way, but I promise you we will be ok. We got 13 more games to go. Remember what number I just said.”

The season and the road ahead continue for both teams. For Lakeland, their next game is on the road against the (2-1) Osceola Cowboys, who are ranked 47th in the state. For Venice, their next game is at home against the (0-3) Lehigh Lightning.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Dreadnaughts look to move forward and use the lessons they learned from this game to improve their record as the season continues.