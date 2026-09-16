Polk County Animal Control Confirms 6th Case of Rabies in Polk County

The 6th case of rabies in Polk County this year has been confirmed in the Eloise area of Winter Haven.

On Thursday, September 10, 2026, a resident on 8th Street picked up what she thought was a mouse in her yard, and then realized it was a live bat. Animal Control Officers responded and recovered the bat, then sent its carcass to the state lab for testing.

Test results were received at Animal Control on September 15, 2026, confirming the bat tested positive for rabies. The woman was notified of the results and advised to contact the Department of Health for medical treatment.

Please do not approach any animal that is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner. If you think you or your pet has had an “exposure,” please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863.577.1762.