Additional Details After Florida Attorney General Announces Charges Against Man Accused of Videotaping 8-Year-Old Child For Exploitation

Lakeland, Florida – A child exploitation case announced Tuesday by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has roots in a Polk County investigation dating back more than a year, after a woman allegedly discovered a disturbing video on a phone used by the suspect.

Rafiq Osborne McDonald, 34, is now facing charges through Florida’s Office of Statewide Prosecution involving allegations in both Polk and Orange counties. Two of the charges announced Wednesday are punishable by life in prison and carry 25-year mandatory minimum sentences if he is convicted.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit obtained by Daily Ridge, the Polk investigation began in January 2025 after a woman told investigators she found a video on a secondary phone used by McDonald. Investigators allege the video showed McDonald directing and inappropriately touching a child who was 8 years old when the recording was made.

The affidavit indicates investigators initially had difficulty locating the video. After obtaining a search warrant for the phone, a preliminary review of its Google Photos account did not turn up the recording or apparent child sexual abuse material. The phone was then submitted for a full forensic download and investigators obtained a search warrant for McDonald’s Google accounts.

The case took another turn in March 2026 when PCSO investigators learned FDLE had received information concerning McDonald from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving an incident in Apopka. According to the affidavit, FDLE eventually located the Polk County video while examining thousands of files. PCSO investigators subsequently reviewed data obtained from Google and confirmed the video was there.