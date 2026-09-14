DeSantis Breaks Ground on Major New Archery Center at Tenoroc in Polk County

By Carl Fish

Polk County, Florida – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Polk County Monday to break ground on a new Florida Archery Center at the Tenoroc Public Use Area near Lakeland, a project envisioned as a major destination for competitive archery in Florida.

DeSantis announced the groundbreaking Monday while also highlighting Florida’s Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday, which allows Floridians to purchase a wide range of qualifying outdoor equipment without paying sales tax through the end of the year.

The new archery center represents a significant expansion of the shooting sports facilities already available at Tenoroc.

State budget documents previously described plans for a facility capable of hosting local, state, national and potentially international archery competitions. The proposal includes three wooded 3-D field ranges and facilities designed to accommodate both able-bodied and para-athletes. State planners said the completed complex could become one of the largest archery facilities of its kind in the world.

Earlier plans placed the overall project at approximately $16 million, including $1.5 million for design and permitting and $14.5 million for construction. The Easton Sports Development Foundation was expected to contribute $8 million toward the project, with another $8 million coming through state funding sources.

Tenoroc, located northeast of Lakeland, already features extensive outdoor recreational facilities. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission operates rifle and handgun ranges, sporting clays, trap, air rifle and archery facilities there. The larger public use area also offers fishing, hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, paddling and wildlife viewing.

While in Lakeland, DeSantis also promoted the state’s 2026 Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday.

“Great to be in Lakeland today to break ground on the new Florida Archery Center at Tenoroc and highlight the Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday,” DeSantis wrote Monday.

The tax holiday began Sept. 1 and continues through Dec. 31. According to the Florida Department of Revenue, qualifying hunting, fishing and camping supplies can be purchased without Florida sales tax during that period.

The exemption covers qualifying items including firearms, ammunition and certain firearm accessories, along with bows, crossbows and numerous fishing and camping products. Some outdoor products are subject to price limits to qualify for the exemption.

The exemption does not apply to rentals or repairs of qualifying items, nor does it apply to purchases made at theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

The sales tax holiday was approved by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by DeSantis.

Residents can see the state’s complete list of qualifying purchases through the Florida Department of Revenue Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday page⁠