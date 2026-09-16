Yellow Jackets Swarm Bloodhounds, Defense ends Auburndale’s Perfect Start 

By Ethan Jones

Coming into Friday night, the (2-0) Auburndale Bloodhounds had been one of the hottest teams in Polk County. After opening the season 2-0, Auburndale scored 107 points while allowing zero, looking nearly unstoppable through its first two games. But standing in their way was a (1-1) Bartow Yellow Jackets team that had other plans. What was expected to be another opportunity for the Bloodhounds to continue their dominant start quickly turned into a defensive battle. Bartow was able to slow down an Auburndale offense that had been putting up points at will and ultimately came away with a 14-8 victory over the Bloodhounds. With the loss, Auburndale’s undefeated start came to an end, dropping the Bloodhounds to 2-1. More importantly, their streak of allowing zero points also came to an end as Bartow found the end zone twice.

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After shutting out their first two opponents, Auburndale was finally forced to face adversity for the first time this season. For Bartow, it was a statement victory so far in the season and the Yellow Jackets’ third straight win at home, while for Auburndale, it was a night that showed just how quickly things can change on a Friday night and how it truly is anyone’s game. With that being said, here is a breakdown of how Bartow was able to hand Auburndale its first loss of the season in this district matchup.

First, let’s look at the stats for Bartow and how the Yellow Jackets were able to perform against Auburndale. For the night, Bartow compiled 103 passing yards, 226 rushing yards, and 329 total yards. The Yellow Jackets were able to find success on the ground, which played a major role in helping them control the game. Now let’s look at Auburndale’s stats and how they fared against Bartow. The Bloodhounds finished the night with 46 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, and 79 total yards. After averaging more than 50 points per game through their first two contests, Auburndale struggled to find the same offensive rhythm it had shown earlier in the season.

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Now let’s look at some of the top performers of the night that made the game that it was. For Bartow, quarterback Amire Hall had a big night, going 8-of-16 passing for 103 yards while also rushing for 94 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Bartow also received a strong performance from Jakobie Terry, who finished with six receptions for 80 yards. For Auburndale, quarterback Teo Edwards finished 7-of-12 passing for 46 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver/free safety Takeo Edwards added two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown.

With the win at home, the Yellow Jackets have now won three straight at home. The victory also moved Bartow to 1-0 in district play and into second place in the district. Bartow will now turn its attention toward the bye week, where the Yellow Jackets will have time to recover and prepare for their next matchup against the (3-1) Sebring Blue Streaks, who are coming off a 21-14 victory over the Lake Gibson Braves.

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As for Auburndale, the Bloodhounds will have an opportunity to bounce back when they face the (0-3) Kathleen Red Devils. Auburndale will look to get back in the win column and improve to 3-1 after suffering its first loss of the season. With the final whistle, Bartow had officially handed Auburndale its first loss of the season and ended the Bloodhounds’ streak of allowing zero points.

For Auburndale, this was a tough night after such a dominant start, but the season is far from over. The Bloodhounds now have a chance to learn from this game, make the necessary adjustments, and respond to the way good teams do after facing adversity. For Bartow, this was more than just another win. The Yellow Jackets showed that they could go up against one of the hottest teams in Polk County and find a way to come out on top.

Now, the question is whether Bartow can use this momentum to continue building on what has already been a strong start to the season. One thing is certain: Auburndale may have lost its undefeated record and its shutout streak, but the season is still wide open, and Friday night gave us a reminder that anything can happen under the lights.