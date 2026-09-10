Lakeland Commission OKs Drought Fines, Electric Savings, Uber Airport Fee and $400K Stormwater Plan

Lakeland Commission Approves Higher Drought Fines, Lower Electric Fuel Charge and New Airport Uber Fee

City commissioners also approved a $400,000 stormwater planning project during Tuesday’s meeting.

By Daily Ridge Staff

LAKELAND, Fla. — Sept. 8, 2026

Lakeland residents could see changes ranging from tougher penalties for wasting water to lower electric costs following several unanimous votes by the Lakeland City Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners approved increased drought-related water fines, a reduction in Lakeland Electric’s fuel charge, a new agreement allowing Uber to operate at Lakeland Linder International Airport and funding for a citywide stormwater planning project.

All four measures passed by a 7-0 vote.

Higher Fines for Wasting Water During Drought Conditions

Commissioners approved new penalties aimed at discouraging water waste during drought restrictions.

Under the updated rules, a first violation carries a $50 fine.

A second violation increases to $200, while a third violation carries a $500 penalty.

The changes were approved under Ordinance 6156.

Lakeland Electric Fuel Charge Drops Beginning Oct. 1

Lakeland Electric customers are also expected to see some relief beginning this fall.

Commissioners approved lowering the utility’s fuel charge to $47 per megawatt-hour for meters read on or after Oct. 1.

The previous fuel charge was $57 per megawatt-hour.

For a household using approximately 1,200 kilowatt-hours per month, the reduction could amount to roughly $12 in monthly savings.

Fuel charges are used by electric utilities to recover the cost of fuel used to generate electricity and can change as those costs rise or fall.

Uber Agreement Approved at Lakeland Linder

Uber will continue operating at Lakeland Linder International Airport under a new three-year agreement approved by commissioners.

The non-exclusive agreement with Rasier LLC, which operates Uber’s rideshare service, includes a $1.75 fee for each passenger pickup or drop-off at the airport.

The agreement provides a formal operating structure for rideshare service at Lakeland Linder.

City Receives Funding for Stormwater Planning

Commissioners also approved a $400,000 stormwater master planning project.

The project will receive $300,000 in federal funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, with the City of Lakeland contributing the remaining $100,000.

The funding will be used to develop a stormwater master plan designed to help the city identify drainage needs, flooding concerns and future infrastructure improvements.

Tuesday’s actions covered several areas of city operations, from household utility costs and water conservation to transportation and long-term stormwater planning.

Daily Ridge will continue following decisions from the Lakeland City Commission that could impact residents and businesses across the city.