Count On Me: Jim N Judy Taylor Performing at Saving Lives Matter 2026

by James Coulter



Ever since a local philanthropist stepped in to support them during a difficult chapter in their lives, this musical duo has been returning the kindness, joining her in helping other families weather their own hardships and, in the process, forming a bond that feels more like family than partnership.



Jim and Judy Taylor, the married couple behind the musical duo Big Ass Jam, will be among the many local performers taking the stage at this year’s Saving Lives Matter, a fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Tanner’s Lakeside in Winter Haven.



Proceeds from the event will benefit Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to donating and installing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout Polk County. The organization recently marked a milestone by donating its 100th AED to Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales.



Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke created the foundation more than five years ago, inspired by the sudden loss of her fiancé, Michael Culpepper, to cardiac arrest. Determined to prevent others from facing the same loss, she launched the foundation to expand access to life‑saving defibrillators.



Jim and Judy met Melanie several years earlier, in the midst of their own family tragedy. Their grandson, Xander, had been diagnosed with cancer, and his condition had become terminal.



At first, the couple hesitated to accept friends’ offers to host a benefit in his honor. But after receiving the terminal prognosis, they were grateful for the support and willing to work with Melanie.



“So, at the time that it happened, it was probably the right time that Melanie was placed into our lives because Xander was terminal,” Judy said. “We wanted him to experience everything life had to offer in the short time he had. So, we agreed to the benefit.”



“Melanie is a very hard person to say no to,” Jim said.



“Yes, definitely,” Judy said. “You cannot say no to Melanie.”



The result was one of the biggest events Jim and Judy could remember. Friends from across the music community rallied to support them, and the turnout far exceeded anything they expected. Watching Melanie orchestrate such a massive event for their family felt, to them, like nothing short of a miracle.



“And Melanie brought this all together,” Jim said. “I don’t know how she does things, but she works miracles.”



“We are forever indebted to her, but we love her like family,” Judy added.



“She has helped so many people in the community through their worst times,” Jim said.



A few years later, Melanie faced her own personal tragedy with the passing of her late fiancée. And just as she had helped them years earlier, they were there to help see her through her own dark times.



“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” Jim said. “We had some talks about why things happen to people. No one knows. It just happens. And this community has come together for a lot of people, and Melanie Brown has been the core of it all. Always has been. Still is to this day.”



Whenever the couple performs at one of Melanie’s events, they make sure to play “Count On Me” by Bruno Mars, a song that has grown into the defining motto of their friendship.



“And we will be there for her every step of the way because Melanie is definitely family, ” Judy said.



More than simply helping pay off a personal debt, Jim and Judy take part in Melanie’s events however they can because they genuinely believe in the good work her organization is doing for the community.



“She has more energy in her little pinkie than anyone I know,” Jim said. “The girl has never stopped.”



“If one AED that she puts out into the community saves one life, it’s all worth it,” Judy added.



“She has put out over 100 [AEDs] in the community, and that is fantastic, that is wild, because there is a lot of time that goes into her benefits and her raising money and her educating people every time she puts an AED out there,” Jim said. “The work she is doing is just phenomenal.”



To learn more about Saving Lives Matter, visit their Facebook page at: facebook.com/honoringculpepper



And listen to the podcast minisode of this article on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/minisode-41-saving-lives-matter-2026-wjim-n-judy