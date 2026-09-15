Mother Calls Deputies After Son Allegedly Assaults Her, Investigation Leads To Incest & Adultery Arrest For Her

Daily Ridge Staff

Lakeland, Florida- What began as a call to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about an alleged assault between a Lakeland mother and her son took a bizarre turn when deputies learned the two were allegedly involved in a sexual relationship.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discussed the case involving Christina Clemons and her 22-year-old son, Shane Clemons, both of Lakeland.

According to Judd, Christina initially called deputies after Shane allegedly assaulted her.

Shane was apparently upset that his mother called law enforcement and, while deputies were investigating, told them that he had been having a sexual relationship with his mother since he was 18 years old.

That revelation prompted investigators to question Christina about the alleged relationship.

According to Judd, Christina admitted that she and her son had sex approximately 100 times.

Both Christina and Shane were arrested in connection with the alleged incestuous relationship.

The investigation also revealed Christina is married. Judd said detectives spoke with her husband, who told investigators he was unaware his wife and son were allegedly having a sexual relationship.

He apparently had been suspicious about their behavior, however. According to Judd, Christina’s husband told detectives the two would go into the master bedroom together and lock the door.

Christina was charged with incest and living in open adultery.

What started as an alleged domestic assault investigation ultimately resulted in the arrests of both mother and son.