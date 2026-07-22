Lake Hamilton Police Department to Host Annual Back 2 School Splash and Backpack Giveaway

The Lake Hamilton Police Department is inviting families to its annual Back 2 School Splash and Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the ballfield concession stand, located across the street from Town Hall at 100 Smith Avenue in Lake Hamilton.

During the event, families can receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. There will also be a teacher gift basket raffle, along with plenty of family-friendly activities.

Attendees can enjoy:

Free backpack and school supply giveaway

Water slide

Teacher gift basket raffle

Hot dogs, chips, and drinks

The annual event is designed to help students prepare for the upcoming school year while bringing the community together for an afternoon of fun.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early, as backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last.