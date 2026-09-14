Monstropolis Under Construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by James Coulter

Get ready to scream for excitement! Because monsters are expected to arrive real soon at Walt Disney World now that a new Monsters, Inc.-themed land is being constructed.

Monstropolis Under Construction

Several news outlets and social media accounts have shared photographs of construction currently underway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios of Monstropolis, the new themed land based on Disney/Pixar’s 2003 animated feature Monsters, Inc.

Park photographer bioreconstruct has shared zoomed-in aerial photography tracking the progress of the ongoing development, including the construction of the steel framework for the land’s main attraction and show building.

Disney Food Blog reported on the erection of two chopsticks as part of the facade for Harryhausen’s, a new table service inspired by the sushi restaurant from the film.

“Those massive chopsticks from the film are standing tall!” wrote Emma Kenner Cowan. “These chopsticks will eventually hold a large eyeball in between them, but nothing is staring at us…yet!”

Meanwhile, WDW News Today has chronicled the transformation of the former MuppetVision 3D building into The Glob Theater. Currently, the facade is receiving new faux brickwork, along with a new paint job, around its central tower.

“Other sections feature small mesh-covered openings and box-shaped steel pieces projecting from the walls,” wrote Austin Haughton. “These may support additional decorations that have yet to be installed.”

What to Expect

The new themed land was announced in August 2024 at the D23 fan event. The following year, in October 2025, its name was revealed as Monstropolis, inspired by the movie’s fictional city.

The land will occupy the area formerly known as Muppets Courtyard, the location of the PizzaRizzo restaurant, Stage 1 Company Store, and the land’s iconic attraction, MuppetVision 3D. The area was eventually folded into the Grand Avenue area in 2017, and later closed in June 2025.

Don’t worry about the Muppets, though! They’ve since moved to their new home across the park at the newly re-themed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets, which opened earlier this summer.

As for Monstropolis, the new land will feature several attractions, including Harryhausen’s table-service restaurant and a stage production to be hosted in The Glob Theater. The main attraction, of course, will be the Monsters, Inc. Door Coaster, Disney’s first-ever suspended roller coaster inspired by the movie’s iconic factory door vault.

The official opening date for Monstropolis has yet to be announced, but the new land has been speculated to open in 2027. However, Disney has revealed many additional details about the new area and its lore.

H.U.M.A.N. Day Celebration

The themed land will be set following the events of the original Monsters, Inc. movie. James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and his partner, Mike Wazowski, have since placed the fictional company under new management, transitioning away from “scream energy” to the more powerful “laugh energy.”

This change in energy production also brings about a broader cultural shift toward the human world, to the extent that monsters are now inviting humans into their realm. The newly-formed Department of Human Relations is leading this effort, which includes a celebration designed to welcome humans into the monster world: H.U.M.A.N. Day.

Disney Parks Blog has the details:

“H.U.M.A.N. Day, short for ‘Humans Understand Monsters Are Nice,’ marks a historic milestone for the city. Part celebration, part cultural exchange, the event is designed to introduce humans to life inside Monstropolis while helping monsters discover that humans are not so frightening after all. Now that’s something to snarl – ahem, smile about!

Human guests will have the chance to explore the city, meet its citizens, taste unique cuisine, and step into the everyday world of monsters in a totally new way. For the first time, two worlds once separated are meeting face to scaly, furry, and fang-filled face – brought together not by screams, but by laughter.”

Whether you believe in monsters or not, you better believe this new land will offer plenty of laughter and screams—of excitement!