Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Places 104th AED at Lake Alfred Lions Club

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation has reached another important milestone, placing its 104th AED at the Lake Alfred Lions Club September 8.

The AED was donated as the foundation’s eighth Pay It Forward AED, made possible through Bingo for a Cause at Tanners Lakeside.

The Lake Alfred Lions Club was nominated to receive the AED by Sharon Wood. Wood, along with Lions Club member Susan Shaw, reached out to Melanie about providing an AED for the club.

Wood shared that her connection to the cause is deeply personal. She lost both her father and mother to cardiac heart failure and said she is grateful for the opportunity to help bring an AED to the Lake Alfred Lions Club.

“We are very happy to help the lake Alfred lions club in getting the AED just in case they need it “ Woodridge said. We met Melanie at Tanner’s lakeside on Wednesday nights for bingo and dinner. I am so blessed that Melonie started Culpepper Foundation after the terrible loss of her fiance. Thank you Culpepper Foundation and Melanie, Tanner’s for giving us the opportunity to help out the Lion’s Club.”

Rita Fawcett, treasurer of the Lake Alfred Lions Club, said the club has been serving its community since 1945. The organization built its current buildings in 1958 and continues to support the community through a variety of projects.

The club’s community efforts include an Easter egg hunt, Santa visits at schools, trunk-or-treat events and assistance with special needs at assisted living facilities. One of its major focuses is eyesight, reflecting the Lions Club’s longstanding commitment to vision services.

Fawcett said the club was honored to be selected to receive the AED.

“It is an honor to be chosen. We have people of all ages who come to our lions club and this is just another way to help the community. It is a great cause and we firmly stand behind Melanie and the foundation due to her tragic loss. She has a great cause and wish that more business would support the foundation.”

The placement of the 104th AED represents another step in Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation’s mission to make life-saving equipment more accessible in local communities.

Through Pay It Forward donations, Bingo for a Cause and community support, the foundation continues working to place AEDs where they can potentially make a difference when seconds matter most.