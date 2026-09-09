Honoring Our Heroes – City of Winter Haven Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Event

City of Winter Haven – 25 Years since our country was changed forever.

Honoring Our Heroes – Remembering the Day brings Polk County together to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and honor those who continue to serve – military, law enforcement, fire and EMS professionals.

Make your plans to come to South Central Park in Winter Haven on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Displays from agencies will be set up starting at 4:30 pm with the Freedom Walk kicking off at 5:30 pm. A ceremony honoring all first responders and veterans will begin at 6 pm.