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Promotional poster for Indian Lake Estates Golf & Country Club with golfer swinging, tropical flowers, and $20 for 18 holes (cart taxes not included).

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Honoring Our Heroes – City of Winter Haven Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Event

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City of Winter Haven – 25 Years since our country was changed forever.

Honoring Our Heroes – Remembering the Day brings Polk County together to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and honor those who continue to serve – military, law enforcement, fire and EMS professionals.

Make your plans to come to South Central Park in Winter Haven on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Displays from agencies will be set up starting at 4:30 pm with the Freedom Walk kicking off at 5:30 pm. A ceremony honoring all first responders and veterans will begin at 6 pm.

Poster banner honoring first responders: 'Honoring Our Heroes—Remembering the Day' on a red stripe over blue textured background, with event details and partners listed (military, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS).
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Portrait of Jody Kirchberg, broker/owner of Apple Tree Realty Group; contact 863-605-7088.

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