Save The Date for Poinciana’s Barkapalooza September 26

Bring your furry friend for a fun day of pet-friendly games, community connection and tail-wagging excitement.

Family friendly: Bring the whole family for a joyous day out in the park.

Fun activities: Enjoy exciting games and contests for pets and people.

Community connection: Meet local animal lovers and pet experts.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Poinciana Community Park (Dog Park)

5109 Allegheny Road, Poinciana

For more information, please call (863) 534-6911.

*info courtesy of Polk County Parks & Rec