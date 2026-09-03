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Save The Date for Poinciana’s Barkapalooza September 26

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Bring your furry friend for a fun day of pet-friendly games, community connection and tail-wagging excitement.

Family friendly: Bring the whole family for a joyous day out in the park.
Fun activities: Enjoy exciting games and contests for pets and people.
Community connection: Meet local animal lovers and pet experts.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Poinciana Community Park (Dog Park)
5109 Allegheny Road, Poinciana

For more information, please call (863) 534-6911.

*info courtesy of Polk County Parks & Rec

Banner for Barkapalooza dog event at Poinciana Community Park, featuring four dogs around the event title and Polk County logo.
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