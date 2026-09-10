Plant City Man Overturns Dump Truck on SR-471

A 38-year-old Plant City man escaped injury early Thursday morning after the dump truck he was driving overturned on State Road 471.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on SR-471, south of SR-50, when he lost control of the dump truck.

The truck was transporting approximately 70,000 pounds of dirt when it overturned, spilling its load onto the roadway and forcing the road to close.

The roadway remained closed until approximately 4 a.m. The driver was not injured in the crash.