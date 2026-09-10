POLK COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Bartow Stays Unbeaten With Sweep of Lake Wales; Winter Haven Tops McKeel

Yellow Jackets improve to 7-0 while Winter Haven picks up a four-set road victory in Lakeland.

By Daily Ridge Staff

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Sept. 10, 2026

Polk County High School Highlights

Polk County volleyball teams were busy Tuesday night, with Bartow continuing its undefeated start to the season and Winter Haven picking up another strong road victory.

Bartow 3, Lake Wales 0

Bartow remained unbeaten Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Lake Wales.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in district play, continuing an impressive start to the season.

Lake Wales was unable to slow down Bartow in the non-district matchup, but the Highlanders will get another opportunity when the two teams meet again Sept. 21 in Lake Wales.

The victory extends Bartow’s season-opening winning streak to seven matches.

Winter Haven 3, McKeel Academy 1

Winter Haven also added another win Tuesday, defeating McKeel Academy 3-1 on the road in Lakeland.

The Blue Devils improved to 4-2 on the season after taking the match in four sets.

McKeel also moved to 4-2 following the loss.

The road victory gives Winter Haven another early-season win as the Blue Devils continue working through their September schedule.

Around Polk County

Several other Polk County volleyball teams were also in action Tuesday.

Fort Meade swept Kathleen 3-0, while Mulberry defeated Tenoroc 3-0.

Winter Haven Christian needed five sets to get past Frostproof, winning 3-2.

Ridge Community defeated Poinciana 3-0, Auburndale swept Discovery 3-0, and Haines City earned a dominant three-set win over Roosevelt Academy.

Haines City won its sets 25-2, 25-9 and 25-17.

Daily Ridge will continue following high school volleyball and other fall sports throughout Polk County.