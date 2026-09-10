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Autumn Wishes poster featuring five pets (two dogs and three cats) with fall leaves; promotes Paws and Perches Animal Hospital, serves Lake Wales, FL area, with contact 863-676-6176 and address 755 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853.

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Live Music in Winter Haven This Weekend

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Looking for live music in Winter Haven this weekend? Here’s where you can catch local musicians and bands from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday

Cypresswood Pub
🎶 Micah Madore from 6–9 p.m.

Friday

Cypresswood Pub
🎶 Fever Band from 6–9 p.m.

Somewhere Sports Bar
🎶 B. Haven from 7–10 p.m.

Saturday

Cypresswood Pub
🎶 Josh & Adrienne from 6-9 p.m.

Tanners Lakeside
🎶 Blake Free from 7–10 p.m.

Sunday

Tanners Lakeside
🎶 Second Hand Smoke from 2–6 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a night out with live music or an afternoon of tunes by the lake, there are plenty of options around Winter Haven this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?
Are you a musician with upcoming shows in the Winter Haven area? Winter Haven Daily wants to help spread the word. Email your schedule to [email protected] and put LIVE MUSIC in the subject line.

Menu flyer for Cypresswood Pub with bold header, a red left poster for Live Music, and sections listing Soups and Dinner with prices; includes a right-side QR code area.
Promotional calendar for Tanners Lakeside September 2026 showing daily events like bingo, karaoke, and wrestling, with a left column of specials on a palm-tree sunset background.
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Promotional poster for a Halloween Party and Costume Contest at Tanners, with pumpkins and spooky decor; Oct 24, 7PM at 1006 Lake Howard Dr SW, Winter Haven, FL.

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