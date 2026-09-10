Looking for live music in Winter Haven this weekend? Here’s where you can catch local musicians and bands from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday

Cypresswood Pub

🎶 Micah Madore from 6–9 p.m.

Friday

Cypresswood Pub

🎶 Fever Band from 6–9 p.m.

Somewhere Sports Bar

🎶 B. Haven from 7–10 p.m.

Saturday

Cypresswood Pub

🎶 Josh & Adrienne from 6-9 p.m.

Tanners Lakeside

🎶 Blake Free from 7–10 p.m.

Sunday

Tanners Lakeside

🎶 Second Hand Smoke from 2–6 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a night out with live music or an afternoon of tunes by the lake, there are plenty of options around Winter Haven this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?

Are you a musician with upcoming shows in the Winter Haven area? Winter Haven Daily wants to help spread the word. Email your schedule to [email protected] and put LIVE MUSIC in the subject line.