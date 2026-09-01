Allison
Allison
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Autumn Wishes poster featuring five pets (two dogs and three cats) with fall leaves; promotes Paws and Perches Animal Hospital, serves Lake Wales, FL area, with contact 863-676-6176 and address 755 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853.

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Polk City Man Involved in I-275 Crash While Hauling Tesla Batteries

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A 58-year-old Polk City man was involved in a crash Tuesday morning while driving a tractor-trailer transporting Tesla vehicle batteries on I-275 in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. September 1 as the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound near milepost 24.

FHP said the driver experienced a tire failure, causing him to lose control. The tractor-trailer entered the shoulder before striking a guardrail and a light pole, where it came to rest.

No injuries were reported.

Semi-truck tractor with a severely damaged front end and exposed engine, parked on a muddy roadside with a lumber trailer in the background under a partly cloudy sky that day.
Highway scene with a damaged guardrail, a tipped truck on the embankment, and a white car on the road under a blue, cloudy sky.
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