Polk City Man Involved in I-275 Crash While Hauling Tesla Batteries

A 58-year-old Polk City man was involved in a crash Tuesday morning while driving a tractor-trailer transporting Tesla vehicle batteries on I-275 in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. September 1 as the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound near milepost 24.

FHP said the driver experienced a tire failure, causing him to lose control. The tractor-trailer entered the shoulder before striking a guardrail and a light pole, where it came to rest.

No injuries were reported.