$1.93M Construction Contract Approved for Roundabout at Cypress Gardens Road Intersection

by James Coulter

To address recurring safety issues and traffic conflicts in the Cypress Gardens corridor, a roundabout is one step closer to being constructed at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Road and Lake Ned Road in Winter Haven.

At their recent meeting last month, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve a $1,931,532.85 construction contract with Kamminga & Roodvoets, Inc. to build a roundabout at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Road and Lake Ned Road.

Construction will also include “related infrastructure improvements necessary to enhance safety, improve traffic operations, and provide an acceptable level of service on all approaches,” wrote Tabatha Shirah, Senior Procurement Analyst.

The project is scheduled for completion within 210 days, with an additional 31‑day allowance, and is fully funded and budgeted through the county’s Roads and Drainage five‑year Capital Improvement Plan under the Transportation Trust Fund.

Commissioners expressed clear support for the project. Commissioner Martha Santiago said she was “glad to see this project moving forward.” County Manager Bill Beasley agreed, noting that the roundabout was being built in “a busy little intersection.”

The intersection sits within a corridor that has seen a troubling pattern of severe crashes in recent years, especially with large vehicles. According to figures collected by Crime by City, between 2020 and 2024, Winter Haven recorded 25 traffic deaths from 24 fatal crashes, a rate of 8.4 deaths per 100,000 residents per year only slightly lower than the national average of 12.3 yet still concerning nonetheless.

Several recent crashes highlight the risks posed by high‑speed, multi‑lane intersections and heavy truck traffic in the area. Last month, a compact car became wedged beneath a semi‑truck at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Lazy Lane, as reported by Fox News 13. In another case, a semi‑truck crash near Lake Ruby Drive (just one intersection east of Lake Ned Road) shut down eastbound lanes, as reported by WFLA News Channel 8.

Roundabouts have become a preferred safety tool for both Polk County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). These safety measures reduce fatal and severe-injury crash rates by 70 to 90 percent, according to FDOT data.

Several roundabouts have been installed throughout the county in recent years, including the Five Points Roundabout in Lakeland in April 2024, the I‑4/SR 557 Interchange roundabout in January 2023, and the Drane Field Road & Waring Road roundabout at Lakeland Linder Airport, one of the first multi-lane roundabouts in the county.