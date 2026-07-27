Culpepper Cardiac Foundation Donates 99th AED to Polk City Baseball and Softball League

The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation has reached another milestone with the donation of its 99th Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Polk City Baseball and Softball League, helping provide an added layer of protection for athletes, coaches, volunteers, families, and fans.

The nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization is dedicated to providing a safe and positive environment where young athletes can learn the game while developing character, teamwork, leadership, confidence, and sportsmanship. Beyond the field, the league brings families together, strengthens community relationships, and helps prepare young people with life skills that will benefit them for years to come.

League Vice President and Treasurer Tina Charlton said the journey to receiving an AED began after board members Ivan and Haydee Ramos attended a CPR class hosted by Polk County Parks and Recreation, where they learned about the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation.

“Our journey with the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation began during CPR training hosted by the Polk County Parks and Recreation. Two of our board members, Ivan and Haydee Ramos, attended the training, where they learned about the Foundation’s mission to expand lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). Inspired by their presentation, I immediately researched the foundation, completed the application that same day, and hoped our league would one day have the opportunity to receive this incredible gift.”

That hope became a reality when the league was selected to receive an AED.

“We are honored and deeply grateful that the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation selected Polk City Baseball and Softball League to receive an AED. This life-saving device will provide an extra layer of protection for our players, coaches, volunteers, families, spectators, and every visitor who enters our complex. While we hope it is never needed, knowing that we are better prepared to respond during a cardiac emergency brings tremendous peace of mind to our entire community.”

Haydee Ramos, vice president of softball, said she and her husband, Ivan Ramos, have been part of Polk City Baseball for more many years. Along with their daughter, Emily Ramos, the family also coaches within the league.

“I have been with Polk City Baseball as a parent for over 20 years along the side of my husband Ivan Ramos – Vice president of baseball and as a board members for 6 years. We also coach here in the league alongside of My daughter Emily Ramos. As a family we have dedicated many years and love helping young ladies and young men.”

She said the organization provides much more than baseball and softball.

“Our organization helps young boys and girls with self confidence, learning how to compete, making new friends, becoming family with a sport they love.”

Ramos said she first learned about the foundation while attending a CPR class.

“I found out about Melanie’s foundation when I went to take a CPR class. Another organization gave me the information.”

Receiving the AED, she said, is a blessing for the league.

“Our location being chosen is a blessing. Being able to feel safe while our athletes are participating is definitely going to give us peace of mind.”

Charlton also expressed appreciation for the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation and its continued commitment to protecting communities.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation for their extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to protecting lives. The safety and well-being of players, families, coaches, volunteers, and fans will always be our top priority. Their investment into the health and safety of our community, and its impact will be felt for many years to come.”

She also recognized foundation founder Melanie Culpepper.

“We would also like to recognize Melanie Culpepper, whose remarkable strength and compassion have transformed a personal tragedy into a mission of hope. By creating the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation, she has ensured that countless communities have access to lifesaving resources that can make all the difference during an emergency. Her dedication and selfless commitment to serving others are both inspiring and deeply appreciated.”

Ramos echoed those sentiments.

“Melanie is a brave beautiful woman who has used a hurtful time in her life to make the culpepper foundation a success through hard work and sacrifice. She is a leader and great role model for our community!”

She also thanked paramedic Eric Simcus for helping demonstrate the proper use of the AED during the presentation.

“Eric Simcus gave us an awesome presentation and helped me refresh the use of the AED. He is a kind sole helping Melanie with the foundation. He shows everyone the true meaning of why he chose his career as a paramedic. The love of helping!”

Those attending the AED installation included Michael Worley, president; Haydee Ramos, vice president of softball; James Charlton, equipment coordinator; and Jenna Collins, fundraiser coordinator. Players, families, and supporters from both the Polk City Baseball and Softball League and the Polk City Football League also attended the presentation.

Ramos closed with one final message of gratitude.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Melanie and the Culpepper foundation for choosing Polk City Baseball!”