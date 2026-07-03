Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Donates 96th AED to TGM Ministry in Alaska forCamp Nahshii is Focused on Suicide Prevention

The Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) has reached another milestone in its mission to save lives, donating its 96th automated external defibrillator (AED) to This Generation Ministries (TGM) for use at Camp Nahshii, a remote Christian youth camp in Alaska that focuses on healing and suicide prevention.

The life-saving device was presented during a gathering at Haven Worship Center, where members of the CCF team met with volunteers from HAVEN WORSHIP Center before their 3rd upcoming mission trip to Camp Nahshii in August.

The donation began with a conversation nearly a year ago when Michelle Dailey reached out on behalf of TGM Ministries.

Dailey, who taught Melanie’s daughter more than two decades ago, had followed the growth of the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation through social media, watching as the organization honored the memory of Michael Culpepper by placing AEDs throughout the community.

After returning from a previous mission trip to Alaska, Dailey realized the camp’s remote location made it essential to have an AED on site.

“I became involved with TGM Ministries approximately 18 months ago,” Dailey said. “The realization of how far off the grid Camp Nahshii is and knowing the importance of an AED in a potential cardiac event led me to become proactive and reach out to Melanie.”

Camp Nahshii is located approximately 60 miles down the Yukon River from Fort Yukon, Alaska, and about 150 miles from the nearest road system. The camp can only be reached by plane or boat, making emergency medical response extremely difficult.

The Christian youth camp, whose name means “healing,” has served Alaskan youth since 2009 by promoting suicide prevention, self-worth, respect and faith through programs for elementary, middle and high school students.

Volunteers from Haven Worship Center travel from Florida to help build and improve the camp, making the journey through three separate flights followed by an hour-long boat ride up the Yukon River.

During the presentation, Melanie shared the story behind the foundation, which she created after the death of her late fiancé, Michael Culpepper, from heart failure in July 2020.

“I started the Foundation and turned my pain into a purpose in hope to help save someone’s life,” she said.

Winter Haven Fire Department paramedic Eric Shimkus, who volunteers his time with the foundation, conducted training on AED use and CPR. The demonstration also included the use of a choking rescue device, Narcan for opioid overdoses, and a fire extinguisher, which Melanie said was included in honor of JoLynn, a young girl who died in a vehicle fire last year.

Dailey praised the presentation and the volunteers behind the foundation.

“Eric’s demonstration was informative and full of specific details for success in a Medical Emergency. Appreciate him sharing detailed knowledge of the AED, CPR etc.,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation for the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation team.

“Thankful for Melanie, Brian and Eric who volunteer their lives, time, energy and enormous dedication to placing AED’s,” Dailey said. “Grateful that the CCF Board voted unanimously when they saw the need for an AED literally in wild frontier of Alaska. No roads to camp! Only way in or out is by boat, sea plane or bush plane.”

Reflecting on the mission itself, Dailey said, “Alaska – Camp Nahshii is a very unique opportunity to be the Hands and Feet of Jesus. Serving where the need is. Blessed beyond measure to serve – boots on the ground!!”

She also thanked Melanie personally for her continued work.

“Thankful for you Melanie!! Your Mission to honor Michael by touching lives through education and LOVE for all! You as well are the serving as the Hand and Feet of Jesus!”

Founded in memory of Michael Culpepper, the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation continues its mission of placing AEDs throughout the community while also providing CPR education and awarding three $1,000 scholarships each year to students pursuing careers in fire service, emergency medical services and healthcare.

The AED donated to This Generation Ministries will remain at Camp Nahshii in Alaska, where it will be available to volunteers and campers in one of the most remote locations served by the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation to date.