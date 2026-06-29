Neurodivergent Diversion: Man in the Mirror – How Michael Jackson’s Biopic Resonated with Me as an Autistic Person

by James Coulter

“Now look at me, Michael. I knew that you were different from the moment that you were born. You are different from your brothers. You have a very special light.” – Katherine Jackson, Michael (2026)

Making $788 million at the global box office, not only has Michael become the second-highest-grossing music biopic in history, but its success has greenlit a sequel currently in development.

In my review, I acknowledged that the film presents a sanitized portrait of Michael’s life, sidestepping some of the more complicated chapters. Even then, I still found it to be an entertaining and heartfelt tribute to the King of Pop and the music that defined his legacy.

As a fan of his music, I enjoyed seeing some of his greatest hits performed on the big screen. However, there was another aspect of the film that resonated deeply with me—something I didn’t discuss in my review, but I wanted to touch upon here.

I found myself connecting with Michael on an emotional, almost spiritual, level—sympathizing and empathizing with him. Watching his life story unfold on screen, I saw aspects of my own life reflected at me, especially as a person with Autism.

Not Autistic—But Awfully Close!

For the record, Michael Jackson was never diagnosed with Autism, nor did he ever publicly identify with being on the spectrum. However, the famous musician did exhibit many traits common among people with Autism.

Offstage, Michael was known for being shy, soft‑spoken, and almost withdrawn. In unscripted interviews, he often appeared socially awkward, sometimes avoiding direct eye contact. He was reportedly hypersensitive to sound and touch. His intense obsession with music, paired with his reported rigidity and repetitiveness, likely helped with his flawless performances.

Of course, none of these traits proves Michael had Autism. Most experts and biographers commonly attribute them to his childhood trauma and the profound isolation of growing up in the spotlight. Still, these traits make him a relatable figure for many Autistic people, myself included.

Isolated and Introverted

The biopic opens with a young Michael watching other kids play in the snow while he and his brothers rehearse inside. His father’s relentless schedule of rehearsals, recording sessions, and performances left little room to play or socialize with other children. As he grew older, Michael often spoke about how this isolation robbed him of the childhood he later tried so hard to reclaim. One scene shows him, now as a successful solo artist, buying shelves of toys only to end up playing with them alone when his brothers show no interest.

For many Autistic children, that loneliness feels painfully familiar. Autism shapes how kids communicate and connect, which can make social cues, eye contact, and unspoken rules difficult to navigate. These challenges often lead to isolation. Research shows that about 40 percent of Autistic children report intense loneliness (according to a study by the National Library of Medicine), and up to 82 percent struggle to make friends (according to a study by the Simons Simplex Collection).

I grew up in that kind of isolation. Making friends at school was hard, and many classmates saw me as strange or unapproachable. By fourth grade, I was homeschooled, which only deepened the distance between other kids and me. I became introverted, retreating into my own interests and inner world. So, when I watched Michael sitting alone in his room, surrounded by toys he bought to fill a void no one else seemed willing to enter, I saw part of my own childhood reflected at me.

Escaping to Neverland

Growing up, Michael sought refuge from his stressful career and abusive father through books and movies. He especially loved Peter Pan—the story of the young boy who refused to grow up and rebuffed evil grown-ups like Captain Hook. It’s no surprise that young Michael, a young boy robbed of a normal childhood by an overbearing adult, would imagine himself retreating to Neverland.

Michael was a huge Disney fan. The biopic shows his room decorated with posters and memorabilia of his favorite movies, including Peter Pan and Pinocchio. As a child without a proper childhood, he closely identified with their themes of youth, wonder, and imagination and sought solace in them even as an adult.

Many Autistic children turn to their favorite media for escapism. For some, it offers relief from social overstimulation. Others are drawn to the predictability and familiarity of favorite stories, a stark contrast to the unpredictability of real-life social situations. And for many, it becomes the foundation of a deep special interest that provides joy, structure, and a sense of belonging.

Like Michael, I also loved Disney as a child and even now as an adult. I owned a large collection of Disney movies that I watched and re-watched until the tapes wore out. These tales of magic and wonder offered a retreat from the stress of real life, a place where I could escape the crushing existential dread of school, overbearing adults, and people in general.

Talk to the Animals

Aside from Disney, Michael also had a love for animals. He even bought a few himself. Of course, as the biopic shows, they were far from your typical dog and cat. Michael owned several exotic animals, including a llama, giraffe, python, and, his most famous pet, a chimpanzee named Bubbles. To him, these animals were more than pets: they were his friends.

Many Autistic people find themselves more at ease with animals than with other people. Animals feel simpler. They don’t rely on complex social rules. They don’t judge or send mixed signals. Their communication is clear, consistent, and largely nonverbal, making it easier to understand what they need and how to respond. You pet them, feed them, give them attention; and in return, they offer affection without scrutiny. For people who struggle with human social cues, animals can feel like the most intuitive companions.

Growing up in rural Virginia, I owned several pets: dogs, cats, birds, fish, even chickens and ducks! As a child, I found playing with animals easier and more enjoyable than playing with other children. As an adult, I had a pet dog who lived for more than a decade, helping me through some tough times. He was always there to comfort me when I needed him most, and I still miss him to this day.

The Man in the Mirror

Michael may never have been diagnosed with Autism, but he displayed traits many Autistic people know intimately—loneliness, introversion, a need for escape, and a deep comfort with animals over people. Whatever their origin, those quirks didn’t hold him back; instead, he excelled in his talent and creativity. As a talented, creative Autistic person myself, I can’t help but see a bit of myself in that.