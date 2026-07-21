Polk Sheriff’s Charities to Host Back to School Bash in Davenport on July 25

Families can get ready for the new school year at the Polk Sheriff’s Charities Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Northeast District, located at 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport, FL 33896.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Organizers remind families that children must be present to receive school supplies.

The annual Back to School Bash is hosted by Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. and aims to provide local students with the supplies they need for a successful start to the school year. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.