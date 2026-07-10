Wisconsin Woman Arrested at Orlando Airport While Attempting to Flee After Allegedly Striking Davenport Security Guard

A Wisconsin woman who was renting an AirBNB in Davenport and purposely hit the security guard at the condominium complex with her car was picked up at the Orlando Airport on a Polk County warrant for aggravated battery and aggravated assault as she tried to catch a flight back home.



On July 4, 2026, around 9:00 p.m. the PCSO was contacted by the victim, who works security at the Windsor Island Resort on Aloha Blvd. in Davenport. The victim reported that a woman driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica was attempting to enter the property when she was told by the guard at the entry gate that she needed to be on the list of approved visitors, or provide identification. The driver, who also had a female passenger in the car, asked “What are you going to do if I drive through?” at which point she was told this would not be a good idea. She then sped through the entry gates and proceeded to Lana Avenue.

The security guard got into his security patrol car and followed her. He asked her again for identification and to register her car as a visitor to the property, and she replied that he was “doing too much.” She also said she was renting an AirBNB there. As the security guard stood next to his patrol car, the suspect then asked twice, “You wanna get hit?” and drove into him, pinning his body between the passenger side of her vehicle and the driver’s side of his car, injuring him (fortunately not seriously) and damaging the equipment on his belt and the security patrol car. The suspect then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. They were able to positively identify the suspect as 32-year-old Tayquanna Butler, DOB 1/11/1994, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and confirmed she was listed as a renter from July 2-6, 2026, within the resort.



Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Butler with aggravated battery (F2) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F3). A check of her criminal record showed she has prior arrests in Wisconsin for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

PCSO detectives contacted the Orlando International Airport Police Department and confirmed Butler was scheduled to fly back to Wisconsin on July 7, 2026. Thanks to cooperation with the police department and TSA, when she arrived at check-in, she was successfully detained. She is currently in the Orange County Jail awaiting transfer to the Polk County Jail.

“You’re not going to come into Polk County and act the way you do back home, disobeying not just the laws of decorum but the laws of our state. All this woman had to do was show some ID and register her car at the resort where she was staying. Now she’s facing two felonies and is locked up in jail.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff