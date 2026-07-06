Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Frostproof Early Sunday Morning

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit investigated a traffic-related fatality during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Frostproof.

Around 12:30 a.m. that morning, a grey 2008 Toyota Prius was heading north on U.S. Hwy 72 in the left lane approaching George Street, which is the entrance to the Sun Ray community, when for unknown reasons a 29-year-old man from Frostproof stepped out onto U.S. 27 and stopped.

The driver of the Prius was unable to avoid striking the man, and the man’s injuries were fatal. The driver of the Prius stopped and remained cooperative during the investigation. Neither he nor his passengers were injured. No other vehicles or people were involved in the incident. The man’s family came to the scene and could not explain why he might have walked out into the road.