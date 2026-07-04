Ultralight Aircraft Crashes Near Mulberry, Two Transported to Hospital

MULBERRY, Fla. – An ultralight aircraft crashed near the intersection of Coronet Road and Highway 60 West in Mulberry on Saturday morning, prompting a large emergency response and the closure of Highway 60.

Initial emergency radio traffic indicated the aircraft struck a power pole, bringing down power lines across the highway. Firefighters responded to the scene and worked to extricate one occupant from the aircraft while also addressing a reported fuel leak.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Carrie Horstman confirmed to our news friends Eye In The Sky News that two people were transported by Polk County Fire Rescue. No additional information regarding their conditions was immediately available.

The crash had temporarily forced closure of Highway 60 in the area as emergency crews secured the scene and utility crews worked to address the damaged power infrastructure. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the roadway remains closed.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released, and it remains unclear what led to the aircraft going down.