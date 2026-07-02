Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

28th Annual Thunder on the Ridge in Haines City

24

Haines City Parks & Rec:

Thunder on the Ridge
July 4, 2026
4;00 – 9:00PM (Fireworks at 9:15PM)
Lake Eva PARK | Haines City

Presented by the City of Haines City & Miracle Toyota – Haines City, Thunder on the Ridge is Haines City’s signature event. Since 1998, residents, and people across the county have joined Haines City to celebrate this Fourth of July tradition. As one of Polk County’s largest & best firework displays, we strive to make this a memorable event.

Activities throughout the day include:
-Live entertainment
-Food trucks
-Duke Energy Kids Zone with inflatable water slides and games, face painters, balloon artists, and more
-Yard Games
-Beer Garden

Be sure to bring your family out for a celebration you don’t want to miss!
Entertainment Lineup:
5:00 – 5:30 PM: Bishop Hollywood & Taye Ricks
6:00 – 9:00 PM: Uptown Royalty Band

Poster announcing Thunder on the Ridge fireworks event: July 4, 2026, 4–9 PM at Lake Eva Park, with a red star graphic and sponsor logos (Miracle Toyota, America 250).
author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss