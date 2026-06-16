Aviation Community Mourns Loss Of Young But Experienced Lakeland Pilot Killed In Experimental Aircraft Accident

A 23-year-old Lakeland pilot who died in an experimental aircraft crash Monday evening in north Polk County has been identified as Michael “Cole” Robinson, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in a remote, wooded area west of Moore Road near Lakeland. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robinson’s identity Tuesday afternoon, while noting that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

According to information previously released by the Sheriff’s Office and reported by Daily Ridge media partner Eye In The Sky News, Robinson was flying a single-seat experimental aircraft while another pilot was operating a separate aircraft nearby. Investigators said the two aircraft had departed from different locations, with Robinson reportedly taking off from Bartow and the second pilot departing from Lakeland.

Robinson 24 graduated Cum Laude with a bachelors degree in Aerospace Sciences from Polk State College

The surviving pilot told authorities he observed Robinson’s aircraft come apart, or a portion of it separate in flight, before the aircraft rapidly descended into a heavily wooded area. The pilot immediately called 911 and helped direct emergency responders to the crash site.

Deputies, Polk County Fire Rescue personnel, and other emergency crews located the wreckage in the remote area. Robinson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While the investigation remains in its early stages, witness accounts cited by Eye In The Sky News suggested the aircraft may have been flying in close proximity while performing aerial maneuvers before the crash. Authorities have not confirmed those reports, and investigators have not released any findings regarding what caused the aircraft to break apart.

Pilots and co pilots performed a fly by in honor of first responders back in 2020 at SUNn FUN Robinson was among the pilots Photo From left to right Sean Stoltz Cole Robinson club director Mike Zidziunas Nick Poucher and Layton Bracey Cole Robinson is a senior at the Aerospace Center for Excellence Stolz Poucher and Bracey are 2020 graduates Photo courtesy the Lakeland Aero Club

Although only 23 years old, Robinson had already established himself in the aviation community. Social media posts from Seminole-Lake Gliderport and publicly available professional information indicate he had been flying since at least 2018 and was actively involved in multiple aviation roles.

Robinson was a certified flight instructor and had worked as an Airside Operations Technician at Bartow Executive Airport. He also served as a glider tow pilot and had previous experience working at Winter Haven Regional Airport and Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base.

In a tribute posted Tuesday, Seminole-Lake Gliderport described Robinson as one of its tow pilots and noted he had been a member of the Lakeland Aeroclub for several years.

“Cole, you will be deeply missed. Fly high,” the organization wrote.

A 2019 post from the gliderport celebrated Robinson’s first solo glider flight and highlighted his plans to pursue a future in aviation, a goal friends and colleagues say he was actively living out through his work as both a pilot and instructor.

The FAA and NTSB will determine what caused the crash. No additional information has been released.