Lake Alfred to Host Back to School Bash on August 1

Families are invited to celebrate the start of the new school year at the City of Lake Alfred’s Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lake Alfred Public Library, located at 245 N. Seminole Ave.

The free community event will feature waterslides, crafts, and free backpacks and school supplies available while supplies last, helping students get ready for the upcoming school year.

For more information, visit www.mylakealfred.com or contact Lake Alfred Parks and Recreation at 863-291-5272.

Flyer courtesy of City of Lake Alfred