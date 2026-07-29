New Traffic Signals Coming to Busy Intersection in Lakeland

On July 21, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners approved a $2.15 million contract with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC. for construction services for the Kathleen Road and Deeson Road signalization project in Lakeland.

The project will add new traffic signals, extend existing turn lanes and construct a new southbound right hand turn lane on Kathleen Road to improve traffic flow throughout the intersection. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Info courtesy of Polk County Government Florida