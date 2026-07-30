Town of Dundee Hosting Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway

The Backpack Giveaway for students in Grades K-8 is happening this Saturday, August 1st, 2026, from 10 AM – 12 PM, while supplies last. This year we are partnering our Backpack giveaway with the reopening of our monthly Market Day. Please see the information and flyer below for important details.

𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭:

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Dundee Depot (103 W. Main Street)

𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬: 9:30 AM

𝐍𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐩: Please do not arrive before 9:30 AM.

𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩: 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝑼𝑺𝑻 𝒃𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒌.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐬: Open to students entering K–8th Grade. While supplies Last.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: Available at the Dundee Citrus loading dock parking lot (Corner of West Main and 1st Street, behind the depot).

Thank you for your cooperation, and we will see you there!