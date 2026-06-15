Aircraft Emergency Reported Near Lakeland, Heavy Response Underway

LAKELAND, Fla. — Multiple emergency agencies responded Monday evening to the area of the 11000 block of Moore Road in north Lakeland following reports of an aircraft emergency.

Approximate Area Of Plane Crash

According to Polk County Fire Rescue dispatch information, crews were dispatched at approximately 7:54 p.m. for an “Aircraft Emergency” call. Numerous fire rescue units, command staff, and specialized resources responded to the scene.

Information circulating from scanner traffic and local aviation monitoring sources indicates a small aircraft may have crashed in a remote area near Moore Road. Unconfirmed reports suggest at least one person may have been found deceased at the scene, however, Daily Ridge has not independently confirmed any fatalities at this time.

Other unconfirmed reports from individuals monitoring aviation communications indicate a pilot in another aircraft may have witnessed the incident and remained in the area while emergency crews worked to locate the wreckage. These details have not been verified by authorities.

The exact number of occupants aboard the aircraft, the type of aircraft involved, and the circumstances leading up to the incident have not yet been released.

Daily Ridge has reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other officials for confirmation and additional details. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) typically respond to aircraft crash investigations involving civilian aircraft. Previous aircraft accidents in Polk County have fallen under federal investigation once local agencies secure the scene.

This remains a developing story. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available from official sources.