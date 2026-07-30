Fifth Positive Rabies Case for Polk County Confirmed

The 5th case of rabies in Polk County this year has been confirmed in Lakeland.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control responded to Lakewood Circle after a woman reported her cat playing with a bat outside. The Animal Control Officer impounded the bat and its body was sent to the state lab for testing.

Test results were received at Animal Control today (July 30, 2026), confirming the bat tested positive for rabies. The cat is currently vaccinated.

“Rabies is a deadly disease – we urge everyone to stay alert and avoid contact with stray or wild animals acting strangely. If you see something suspicious, call us, don’t take chances with your health. Also, please keep your pets’ vaccinations up to date.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Please do not approach any animal that is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner. If you think you or your pet has had an “exposure,” please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863.577.1762.