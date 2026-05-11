Disney Brings Goofy, Games And Magic To Polk County School While Investing $1.3 Million In Education

Students at Jesse Keen Elementary in Polk County got a surprise dose of Disney magic this week as Goofy and the Goof Troop visited campus for a special preview of Walt Disney World’s upcoming “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” celebration, part of a larger $1.3 million investment Disney is making in education programs across Central Florida.

The event transformed parts of the school into an energetic Disney-themed experience where kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students participated in interactive games and activities inspired by “GoofyCore,” one of the family experiences coming to EPCOT this summer. Students danced, played games and posed for photos alongside Goofy during the celebration.

Jesse Keen Elementary Staff Hanging Out With Walt Disney Worlds Goofy

Jesse Keen Elementary was one of five schools selected across Central Florida to receive the special visit. Disney also stopped at schools in Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole counties as part of the initiative recognizing students, teachers and school staff as the school year comes to a close.

Following the student activities, teachers, administrators and staff members were invited to remain after school for a special surprise. Participating educators received complimentary Walt Disney World theme park tickets as a thank-you for their dedication and commitment to students throughout the year.

Disney officials said the broader $1.3 million investment will support education programs throughout Orange, Osceola, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties, benefiting all five public school districts along with nonprofit and arts education organizations serving students across the region.

Free Disney World Tickets For Teachers

“We are grateful to Disney for their ongoing support of education in our community,” Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez said in a statement. “Opportunities like this encourage our students to dream big and remind our teachers that their impact reaches far beyond the classroom.”

According to Disney, the funding will also help support STEM, literacy and arts education initiatives through organizations including Elevate Orlando, A Gift for Teaching, the Orlando Philharmonic Young People’s Concert and Disney Musicals in Schools through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“Schools are where the very first sparks of imagination are lit,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World. “Supporting Florida students and educators isn’t just important to Disney, it’s essential to who we are.”

Families will soon be able to experience some of the same activities showcased during the school visits when Cool KIDS’ SUMMER officially returns to Walt Disney World Resort from May 26 through Sept. 8.