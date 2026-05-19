Avon Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Outside of Bar

Arrest made in stabbing outside Avon Park bar

The following info was released by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office:

“A 34-year-old Avon Park man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that took place outside of an Avon Park bar on May 14, 2026.

David J. Lozano was arrested today (May 19, 2026) and booked into the Highlands County Jail.

Detectives received conflicting statements about what led up to the stabbing outside a bar called Room 111, which is located at 901 W. Main St., on the night of the incident. Further investigation revealed that Lozano and the 24-year-old victim had been in an ongoing dispute and that the stabbing was not in self-defense.

Note: Not all arrests result in convictions. Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.”