The Rally In Tally: Seminoles comeback late to beat the Hurricanes 

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By Ethan Jones

The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles (36–15, 17–10 ACC) entered their final regular-season home series against their longtime rival, the Miami Hurricanes (35–15, 15–12 ACC), looking to build momentum before postseason play. With both teams coming off conference series victories, the matchup carried significant implications for conference standings, postseason positioning, and in-state bragging rights.

Florida State entered the series following a road series win against Clemson, while Miami traveled to Tallahassee after securing a series victory over Louisville. The rivalry matchup brought the intensity and passion expected whenever the two programs meet.

Starting on the mound for Florida State is Junior left-hander Wes Mendes (9-3, 2.42 ERA) and he will toe the rubber against Miami senior lefty Rob Evans (9-3, 3.41 ERA).

To get the game going in the bottom of the second inning, sophomore Hunter Carns hit a home run to deep right field to give them Seminoles the early lead, making it a 1-0 ball game. The Seminoles did not do much after as Nathan Cmeyla walked and was later thrown out at second base on a fielder’s choice which was followed by Ben Barrett grounding out to short which resulted in a double play to end the inning.

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In the top of the fourth inning, Miami was able to respond as freshman Alonzo Alvarez hit a home run to deep center field, bringing in himself as well as Derek Williams and Alex Sosa making it a 3-1 ball game and giving Miami the lead. In the same inning Dylan Dubovik reached home on and RBI from Gabriel Milano making it a 4-1 game for Miami.

The Hurricanes’ offensive surge shifted momentum in their favor as they continued to apply pressure against the Seminoles’ pitching staff.

In the top of the seventh inning, the offensive performance for Miami continued as Derek Williams grounded into a double play but was able to bring in Fabio Peralta. In the same inning Alex Sosa singled into shallow right field bringing in Jake Ogden for the score, making it a 6-1 ballgame for Miami.

In the bottom of the eighth inning the Seminoles were able to close the gap when freshman John Stuetzer hit a home run to deep left field only to be followed by another homerun to deep right field by junior Brayden Dowd cutting the lead in half making it a 6-3 ball game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning for the Seminoles picked up where they left off and it started with a sacrifice fly out to deep center field from senior Carter Mculley bringing in Gabe Fraser for the score. This was then followed by a homerun to deep left field from Eli Putnam which brought in him and Ben Barrett evening the score making it a 6-6 ball game and giving the Seminoles life again.

Florida State’s defense held strong in the top of the 10th inning as reliever Chris Neir entered the game and retired Miami in order with a 1-2-3 inning, preserving the tie.

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With Florida State back on offense and the crowd back in it Florida State looked to capitalize on Miami’s late game misfortunes. It looked like a promising start for Florida State as Brody DeLamielleure singled to shallow left field. Once reaching first base, Brody DeLamielleure was replaced by Chase Williams to pinch run for him. On the very next play Chase Williams pulled Florida State even closer to victory as he advanced to second base on a wild pitch. At last Florida State could not capitalize as Hunter Carns Struck out, Chase Williams was caught stealing third base, and Nathan Cmeyla was caught out stealing at second base.

In the top of the 11th inning, Chris Neir once again delivered a strong performance, recording another 1-2-3 inning and giving Florida State another opportunity to secure the victory.

The bottom of the 11th inning began with growing anticipation from the home crowd. However, the Seminoles struggled to generate offense early in the frame. Gabe Fraser popped up on a bunt attempt for the first out of the inning. Ben Barrett followed with a single to shortstop, but Carter McCulley then flew out, leaving Florida State with two outs and still searching for the game-winning run.

Florida State entered the bottom of the 11th inning needing just one run to secure the victory, and the Seminoles delivered in dramatic fashion. Eli Putnam singled to shallow left field, advancing Ben Barrett from first to third base and loading the bases with two outs after John Stuetzer was hit by a pitch. Moments later, Brayden Dowd drew a walk, bringing Barrett home for the game-winning run and completing Florida State’s comeback victory.

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After the game me and other members of the media interviewed the players and coaches about the game. When I asked head coach Link Jarrett about his history and his involvement with the Florida State Vs. Miami series both as a player and coach, this was his response. “This is up there in the top and I have had some good ones to go to Omaha, and I remember some of those moments too, in a regular season game with what was at stake in this sort of rivalry it’s as good as I can recall.” Later in the interview I asked him on his conservative approach when it comes to pitch count and how much he uses certain pitchers from the bullpen and this was his response “No, were going to be smart but I have tried to get to this point in the season and I think all three of our starters who’ve logged a significant amount of innings, I think there all right were you want them to be.”

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After interviewing Link Jarrett, me and other members of the media interviewed the star of the game Eli Putnam who hit the game tying home run that kept Florida States hopes alive. When I asked Eli Putnam what the mindset in the dugout was like before he hit the game tying homerun, this was his response. “We had full faith in those last really two innings that were going to string some hits together put some runs up and it felt like once we got one everything was going to go from there.”

With the victory, Florida State improved its position heading into postseason play and now looks to secure the series win against Miami in the next matchup.

Florida State looks to win the series tomorrow when they face the Miami Hurricanes at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 15th. For Fridays Game for Florida State junior lefty Trey Beard (5-1, 5.12 ERA) will toe the rubber against Miami sophomore right-hander Lazaro Collera (3-2, 4.68 ERA).