Single-Vehicle Crash in Fort Meade Turns Fatal After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole and Catches Fire

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a single‑vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver. The crash occurred on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at approximately 11:18 a.m.on Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road (ABC Road) and 80 Foot Road in Ft. Meade.

Evidence indicates that a 2014 silver Nissan 4‑door was traveling westbound on ABC Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a large metal utility pole. There were no brake marks indicating any attempt to stop. The utility pole was a large transmission‑line pole made of metal with an approximately 3‑foot base. When the Nissan impacted the pole, it sustained significant front‑end damage and caught fire, fully burning the vehicle and surrounding grass.

Due to the vehicle being burned, it is unknown whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt or if any airbags deployed. Upon arrival, first responders extinguished the fire and confirmed there was one fatality inside. The occupant was unrecognizable due to the burns but appears to be an adult; a positive identification is pending autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.