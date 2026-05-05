One Person Killed In Fiery Crash In Alturas

A fatal crash involving a vehicle fire shut down a roadway in the Bartow area late Tuesday morning, according to emergency responders.

Polk County Fire Rescue units responded at approximately 11:18 a.m. to the intersection of 80 Foot Road and Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road following reports of a crash with a vehicle on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a single vehicle involved and began fire suppression efforts.

At approximately 11:27 a.m., command confirmed a fatality at the scene.

An air medical helicopter was initially placed on standby but was later canceled after it was determined there were no additional patients.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer has confirmed the fatality. No further information about the victim has been released at this time. The vehicle was described over dispatch as a Nissan Altima.

The roadway remains shut down as crews continue to work the scene and investigators process the crash.

This remains an active investigation.